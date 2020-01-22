Atlas Cycles joint president's wife found hanging at her residence

New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman, identified as the wife of the joint president of leading bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Aurangzeb Lane area in New Delhi. The investigators said that they have found an alleged suicide note from the spot. Police said that along with suicide, they are looking at all possible angles.



According to police, they received a PCR call at 3.32 pm on Tuesday regarding a suicide committed by a female. On the spot, the body of the deceased identified as Natasha Kapur was lying on bed.She was the wife of Sanjay Kapur, joint president of Atlas Cycles. The investigation in the case revealed that the deceased's daughter and son were present at the house when she allegedly killed herself.

Her son Siddhant told police that when his mother didn't respond to the calls of servants, they informed him.

"When he went and knocked on the door of his mother's room, he didn't get any reply. As the door was not latched from inside, he entered the room and found his mother hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta," police said. He, with the help of servants, untied the dupatta from her neck and tried CPR after shifting the body to the bedroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that Kapur's husband, was not home when the incident took place. Inspection of the spot was done by the crime team of New Delhi district. The body was checked and no injury mark was found except ligature mark on neck.

The postmortem of the body was conducted on Wednesday at RML hospital. An unsigned suicide note was also found in which the deceased asked her family to take care of themselves. Police have started their investigation to know the reasons behind the extreme step.