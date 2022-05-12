Atishi to now address 'Malmö Summit: ICLEI World Congress 2021-22'

New Delhi: The Delhi Model of Governance will be discussed once more at a global platform by the AAP leader Atishi who is set to speak at the 'Malmö Summit: ICLEI World Congress 2021-22', being

held in Malmö, Sweden from May 11-13.

The MLA will speak on the achievements of the AAP-led government on how to implement people-centric policies that are fiscally responsible and environmentally sustainable.

Representatives from more than 63 countries will be participating in the event

with Atishi set to highlight the policies and innovative practices being adopted by the Delhi government and the effects of the policies on the lives of lakhs of common people.

She will discuss the work being done by the Delhi Government on education, healthcare, provision of water and electricity and other steps taken by the government to improve the lives of the people.