Atishi says AAP is fighting 2nd battle of independence

New Delhi: AAP is fighting the second battle of independence; every single AAP worker and leader has a shroud tied to their heads. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been blessed with a chance to sacrifice for the nation, said AAP MLA Atishi in a press conference on Monday. Atishi was reacting to the summon notice sent to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI.

Atishi said, "The CBI plans to arrest Manish Sisodia today. The CBI wants to arrest Manish Sisodia in some alleged scam in which there is no evidence of corruption, not even a single rupee. CBI raided Manish Sisodia's house, native village, office, and locker, but even after a month, CBI is still refusing to reveal what was discovered. They are hesitant because they did not find anything. The Bharatiya Janata Party has never found and will never be able to show evidence of a single penny of corruption because the Aam Aadmi Party is an unwaveringly honest party."

She added, "When Manish Sisodia went to CBI Headquarters today it looked like a celebration. Manish Sisodia wore Bhagat Singh's Basanti chola today. Today, the entire city of Delhi gathered to bless him. The people of Delhi and the rest of the country are paying attention to how the Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring against the AAP. They are aware that the Bharatiya Janata Party intends to imprison Manish Sisodia today. They know that he is the man who provided a bright future for lakhs of Delhi's poor children, the man whose education revolution is being discussed not only throughout the country but also internationally".