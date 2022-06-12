Atishi honoured with 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award
New Delhi: The Delhi government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world-class but also made them the centre of quality education, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Saturday.
Recalling her visits to Delhi government schools
in 2015, Atishi said then the schools neither had desks for children nor clean toilets which impacted students' self-confidence.
At an event where the Kalkaji MLA was honoured with the 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award, she said, "Today many cities of
the world want to adopt Delhi's education model, whereas there was a time when no parent wanted to send their
children to these government schools."
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Living the dream11 Jun 2022 8:14 PM GMT
Heatwave in northwest India to continue till June 1311 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'No need to panic over rising Covid cases, no new variant of concern...11 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
On a run-making spree11 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Prez Kovind visits Atal Tunnel in HP11 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT