Atishi honoured with 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award

New Delhi: The Delhi government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world-class but also made them the centre of quality education, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said on Saturday.



Recalling her visits to Delhi government schools

in 2015, Atishi said then the schools neither had desks for children nor clean toilets which impacted students' self-confidence.

At an event where the Kalkaji MLA was honoured with the 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award, she said, "Today many cities of

the world want to adopt Delhi's education model, whereas there was a time when no parent wanted to send their

children to these government schools."