Atishi highlights 'Delhi Model' at Sweden's Malmo Summit

New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi addressed the ICLEI World Congress 2022 at Sweden's Malmo Summit on Friday and highlighted the transformation of Delhi under the Kejriwal government. Talking about the transformation of the state under the 'Delhi Model', she said that if Delhi — a city with 30 million residents — can move towards equity and inclusion, then I believe that every city in the world can do the same.



Atishi said, "Delhi has shown in the last 7 years that a city of 30 million residents can strive towards equity, inclusion and sustainability while showing resounding economic growth. Government schools have been getting better results than private schools for the last 4 years in Delhi. The per capita income of Delhi is 3 times higher than the rest of the country and state GDP has increased 150% in the last decade. Delhi Government, with its efficient budget management policies and fiscal prudence has been able to increase government subsidies as well as expenditure on education and healthcare consistently."

"As we gather today at the Malmo Summit to discuss equity and inclusion, we must remember that we live in a world of inequity and exclusion. Cities — especially in the Global South — face some of the deepest inequalities in this world. Access to basic necessities — water, electricity, sanitation, education and healthcare — is not assured to many of those who live in cities across the world. As we look to create more equitable and inclusive cities, we are often asked — will equity, inclusion and sustainability come at the cost of economic growth?" she said.

Atishi talked about the turn around of Delhi and said that how her party made it possible. She added, "Delhi has shown in the last 7 years that both are possible – that a city of 30 million residents can strive towards equity, inclusion and sustainability while showing resounding economic growth. In 2015, a new party came to power in Delhi, the 'Aam Aadmi Party', the Party of the Common Man, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. We faced many challenges. Power cuts were frequent, power tariffs were extremely high, a limited population had access to piped drinking water and proper sewerage facilities, Public healthcare systems were almost non-existent. In the last 7 years, the Kejriwal government in Delhi has turned all this around."

"All this has been achieved with increasing revenues and budget sizes at the same time. The total budget of Delhi has increased from Rs.300 billion (in 2015) to 750 billion (in 2022). And every year, the Delhi Government has increased its revenues and had a revenue-surplus budget. The per capita income of Delhi is 3 times higher than the rest of the country and state GDP has increased 150% in the last decade. We believe that one of the most important aspects of sustainable development is sustainable finances. If Delhi — a city with 30 million residents — can move towards equity and inclusion, then I believe that every city in the world can do the same." she added.