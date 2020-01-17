Atishi files her nomination papers

New Delhi: In Delhi Assembly elections Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena filed her nomination papers from Kalkaji constituency on Friday. On January 14, the AAP released its list for the upcoming polls.



Atishi filed her nomination from Kalkaji constituency and held a mega road show from Giri Nagar Gurudwara in Moolchand. Atishi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

She said: "I am confident of AAP's victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections." She also said that though the party had enough support in the Lok Sabha elections, it did not have a PM face.

"But in Delhi Assembly elections there is only one choice for Delhi CM and that is Arvind Kejriwal. Congress is still non-existent and BJP has no agenda for this election," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP fielded first-time candidate Ravi Negi against AAP heavyweight and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj constituency and banked on its experienced leaders to take on other ministers in the Delhi government.

Negi could not contest the 2017 municipal election from Vinod Nagar ward as his nomination papers were rejected. The 42-year-old is also

BJP's mandal (ward) president from Vinod Nagar.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Delhi BJP state leadership for expressing confidence in a small party worker like me and making a candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency," he wrote on Facebook in Hindi.