At Raising Day, Amit Shah appeals people to respect Delhi Police

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, appealed to the people to respect policemen as they were "friends and not enemy", telling the force to remain calm while dealing with those disrupting law and order.



The Minister, during 73rd Raising Day of Delhi Police, said that police ensures peace and security in the country without religion and caste considerations. Hence, he said, the police need to be respected.

He said, "It (police) helps when needed. It is not an enemy of anyone. It is a friend in maintaining peace and tranquillity. So it should be respected."

He said that while people enjoy every festival during the year, a policeman's festival is to ensure public security. Policemen are always on duty without taking any offs on festivals like Holi, Diwali and Eid. He further said, "I appeal to the people that those who criticise the police should be heard. There is no problem with it. But, we should not overlook the fact that over 35,000 policemen have sacrificed their lives in protecting the country since Independence." He urged people to visit Police Memorial, which is a tribute to the sacrifices of our police forces.

Union Home Minister said, "When you look back on this 73rd Raising Day, you will find that Delhi Police is one of the best police forces not only in the country but the entire world".

Citing a speech of the India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, he said, "Despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm but it should also be ready to deal with the miscreants with firm hands to protect the people." Shah also announced the sanction of 9,300 more CCTV cameras for more effective women safety, 4,500 new vehicles including 1,600 additional motorcycles, so that police can serve the city with a strongly equipped force.

Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik said that force's commitment in serving the city with utmost dedication and perseverance. He acknowledged that the year gone by was one of the toughest and full of challenges, but with dedication and hard work, the force was able to rise to the occasion, every time.