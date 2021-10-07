At least 59K apply to DU as window for 1st cut-off closes

New Delhi: Over 59,000 applications were received by the Delhi University (DU) on the final day of admissions under the first cut-off list, with over 17,000 students paying the fees, according to data shared by the university.

The process to apply for admission will be on till 11.59 pm on Wednesday. The number of applications mentioned above is from a couple of hours before the deadline.

The total number of applications stands at 59,525, while 17,913 students have paid the fees. A total of 12,774 applications have been approved by the principals of various colleges.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said they have approved 400 admissions and had given time till 8.30 pm to students whose OBC certificates were not submitted and students whose marksheets were either not submitted or were available on DigiLocker.

At Hindu College, more than 900 students deposited the fees and nearly 700 applications were approved by the principal.

For Political Science (Honours), which has a cut-off of 100 per cent, 109 students deposited the fees while 48 applications were approved by the principal. The course has 49 seats, of which 21 are for the general category. A majority of those who have applied are from the Kerala state board.

At Miranda House, nearly 600 applications have been approved while at Hansraj College, 304 admissions have taken place to science courses and 225 to arts and commerce courses. The college had pegged a 100 per cent cut-off for B.Sc (Honours) Computer Science and 41 admissions have taken place to the course.

The second cut-off is expected on October 9.