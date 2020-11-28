At Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border, 24X7 langar service for protesting farmers

New Delhi: As protests at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu border continued on Saturday, langars was distributed to thousands of people as more joined in solidarity with the farmers who have been sitting on dharna at the border highway since Friday. Meanwhile, a full hour langar service was also started at the protest site.



"We have all the essential ration with us, which can go on for months," member at a langar sewa told Millennium Post.

"The langar here will serve food at all times," he added.

Meanwhile, Khalsa aid also started their cooked food for services. "Protesters don't even need to cook food for our brothers in need will be doing that," Jaspal Singh, a protester having a plate of rice said.

There are hundred of langar services available at almost every truck or tractor. "We serve meals two times a day here. Anyone can come and have any amount of food they want. Even Prime Minister Modi can come and have food here," a langar service member said.

Farmers have come at the protest for the long haul and have stored months

of rations with them. Nearby locals have also started giving farmers food and biscuits. "We all are united here," one of the local in the area said.

Meanwhile, traffic was affected on key roads in Delhi on Saturday as police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed for vehicular movement in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that traffic movement was not allowed from Azadpur and Outer Ring Road to the Singhu border.

"Tikri border is closed for traffic movement. Available open borders to Haryana are — Jharoda, Dhansa,

Daurala Jhatikara, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera border," it posted on Twitter.

The traffic police said the Singhu border was still closed from both the sides.

"Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been

diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border," it tweeted.

"We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said.