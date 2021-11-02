At Civic Centre, AAP protests over salary dues of MCD staffers

New Delhi: AAP leaders on Monday staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses the headquarters of North and South civic bodies, against the non-payment of salaries to municipal employees.



Protesting AAP leaders and councillors demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees of the civic bodies.

The three civic bodies — North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation — in Delhi are ruled by the BJP while the AAP is the principal opposition in these corporations.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vikas Goel, alleged that MCD employees have not got salaries for last two-three months.

He said: "The BJP-ruled MCD has not given salary to current employees and pension to retired employees for the last three months. Yet at the behest of the BJP, the police dragged the AAP councilors to the police station, forcibly stopped the dharna."

He further questioned BJP leaders on how they expect MCD employees to celebrate Diwali without salary and how can they still party at such a time.

"Diwali is just two days away and the MCD employees be it sanitation workers, DBC (domestic breeding checkers) workers, teachers, nurses among others are waiting for their salaries. They have not been paid for the past two-three months. This is injustice to them. We demand immediate release of salaries of civic employees," Goel said during the protest.

He said all AAP councillors and workers have gathered here to mount pressure on civic authorities to release salaries of MCD employees ahead of the festival.

AAP's East MCD Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi said: "The BJP ruled MCD is filling the pockets of private contractors with hard earned money of employees."

He demanded MCD to release the salaries of their workers and stated that workers who keep Delhi clean can't even afford to light stoves in their houses because of BJP leaders. He said that if they cannot help these people, then they should resign immediately.