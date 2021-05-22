At CCIs, protein-rich diet for kids with Covid

New Delhi: The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) of the Delhi Government has now asked superintendents of child care institutions (CCIs) to give a special protein-rich diet for children affected by COVID-19.



"There are 26 government-run and 75 NGO-run child care institutions in Delhi which provide care and protection services to children. Over 800 were living in Government-run CCIs,

whereas more than 2,200 children live in NGOs run child care institutions," sources said, adding that till May 13, there were 80 active cases across these institutions.

"In our CCIs or children shelter home, we have been giving food which is diverse, balanced and as per diet plan prescribed. Besides, our homes have been asked to give special protein-rich diet for children who are affected by COVID-19 so that they can recover quickly," Rashmi Singh, Special Secretary cum Director Social Welfare, and Director at the WCD Department.

Special diet for Covid recovery consists of Vitamin C tablets, lemon in diet, coconut water, pineapple, salad, protein powder, if required, as per weight, calcium tablet prescribed by a doctor for 15 days.

She further said they have also been focusing on increasing immunity among children for which superintendents are encouraged to go beyond routine diet to give nutrients that can boost immunity.

One official said that some CSR support is also being provided to NGO-run homes as the government needs assessment showed that their resources and donations were drying up.

These homes are those which don't come in the category of grant in aid or financial assistance from the government. The department has been trying to help them too with gap-filling support with the child welfare funds under JJ Act.