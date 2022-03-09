At CAQM dialogue, talks on moving to 100% PNG

New Delhi: Continuing its two-day session on "Dialogue towards Clean Air", the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR hosted talks on abating vehicular and industrial pollution and sustainable solutions for managing crop residue and stubble.



Discussions revolved around shift to cleaner fuels like PNG in the industries and transport sector; the road map for PNG network in NCR, infrastructure and supply in the entire NCR; E-mobility as a potential solution for addressing vehicular pollution; ways to reduce emissions from the vehicles in the transport sector; and regulation of emission from large scale use of DG sets.

The talks also went on to discussing greening and plantation methods to fight air pollution, including urban forestry initiatives. As for managing crop stubble, both in-situ and ex-situ methods were deliberated upon.

Towards the end of the dialogue, Minister of State, Forest Ministry, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, thanked all the stakeholders for their valuable contribution in the dialogue. He appealed to farmers to not take the easy way out and try and adopt sustainable ways to manage crop residue.

The CAQM has actively issued emergency alerts throughout the last season, enforcing its mandate across the NCR.

The Commission has so far issued 61 directions and 7 advisories, besides executive orders to various agencies concerned in the NCR including State Governments, GNCTD, State Government of Punjab and various bodies of the Central and State Governments in the region, laying down responsibilities and concrete steps to abate pollution and ameliorate air quality in the region.