At Ashoka, administration mum as students link prof's exit to 'plot'

New Delhi: The recent chaos at Ashoka University has brought everyone to their feet with students, alumni and staff trying to bring back the star professor, political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta back after he tendered his resignation, following which celebrated economist and former chief economic advidor Arvind Subramanian followed suit.

A writer and critical thinker, Mehta's work has been widely celebrated by all quarters. However, his exit as professor at Ashoka University has raised questions on the issue of political intervention in 'academic freedom' across campuses.

Mehta, a vocal critic of the ruling Narendra Modi government, wrote in his resignation letter, "My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens, is perceived to carry risks for the University. In the interests of the University, I resign."

He further said that it was clear that his time had come to leave Ashoka. "A liberal university will need a liberal political and social context to flourish. I hope the university will play a role in securing that environment," he added.

Post the professor's resignation noted economist Arvind Subramanian, who was also part of the university, tendered his resignation, which created uproar among students and teachers at the Ashoka University.

The students and alumni have expressed their disappointment with the administration, saying it did not have the spine to take a stand.

Kanchan, a 2020 graduate from the university said, "It is very upsetting and heartbreaking obviously. And at this moment we can only speculate as to what would be the future of the university and what the present students must be feeling and what they will expect, because we go to Ashoka expecting a lot. At this moment, it is the complete contrast of what we intend to learn."

After the students and the faculty sent two strongly-worded statements to the vice-chancellor, and staged demonstrations inside the campus over Mehta's resignation, which they alleged was done due to 'external pressures', a virtual 'town hall' was held.

Addressing the questions of the students, Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar said that she had approached Mehta to take back his resignation, but he was not willing to. She said she wasn't consulted before Mehta took the decision.

However, In its March 17 edition, the student newspaper of Ashoka University The Edict, cited an anonymous source and claimed the decision "was motivated by an understanding that if Professor Mehta resigned, the University's efforts to acquire a new plot of land to expand the campus would get much smoother."

The college paper also said, "In a heartfelt email to his students thanking them for 'being an inspiration,' Professor Mehta revealed that 'after discussions with the university about prevailing circumstances, it became clear... that it was best to move on.'"

Sarkar, in the town hall, denied the allegations and said the newspaper's source is not credible.

Mehta has also been an open critic of Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. The two professors' resignation has created uproar outside the university as well, with social media coming out in support for the two academicians.

Four days since Mehta's resignation became public and the university and the university is yet to issue an official statement on the exits of two of its most eminent professors.