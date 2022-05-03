At AIIMS, NDMC flags off awareness rally to prevent vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flagged off an awareness rally on Prevention and Control of Water Borne Diseases at AIIMS Complex, New Delhi today. NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay addressed the students, faculty members, doctors, hostelers, AIIMS field staff, and NDMC field staff at the AIIMS Complex.

During his address, he said that dengue, no doubt, is one of the most dangerous and deadliest diseases caused by aedes mosquitoes. So, one should destroy the mosquitoes breeding sites completely because it is the first and foremost way to prevent dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Dr. Ramesh, MOH, Health Department, NDMC also addressed the gathering. He said due to mosquitoes breeding in clean stagnant water in humid weather, it is imperative for all of us to maintain cleanliness in and around our premises and ensure that there is no stagnant water. He further said that all medical and testing facilities are available in the hospitals in the New Delhi area and the people can avail these facilities without any charges.

Upadhyay alongwith team NDMC walked through the AIIMS complex and created awareness through banners, posters, placards, and slogans. He said that NDMC is committed to implementing the vision of the Prime Minister of India with true spirit by doing initiatives like Swachh Awareness Rally, Say No to single-use plastic, Zero Waste Events etc. He said that the motive of NDMC behind this initiative is to beautify NDMC area and to achieve 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan 2022.