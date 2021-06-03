At 5G hearing, Juhi Chawla's songs disrupt proceedings

New Delhi: Some of the hit songs of actress Juhi Chawla's movies made their way in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday when a man started singing them during the virtual hearing relating to the Bollywood star's plea against the 5G wireless network.



The action of the man resulted in the periodic interruption of hearing and on the judge's directions, the person was repeatedly removed from the hearing, but he kept on joining and started singing till the time the proceedings were locked.

Chawla also joined the virtual proceedings from South Africa.

The court even asked for the mischief-maker to be identified so that a contempt notice can be issued against him.

The man, who was logging in to the virtual hearing with different names first started singing Ghoonghat ki aad mein dilbar ka didaar adhura from the movie Hum hai rahi pyar ke and he was then removed. He again joined and started singing from her film Naajayaz Lal lal hoton pe gori kiska naam hai Juhi Chawla and was again removed.

The third time, he joined and sang 'Meri banno ki aayegi baraat ke dhol bajao ji' from the movie Aaina.

Significantly, Chawla had posted a link to the virtual hearing on her Twitter account and Instagram account, where she had asked people to join the proceedings.