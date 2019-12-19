At 5.2 deg C, Delhi records season's lowest temperature
New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, as dense fog prevented sunlight from heating the ground, officials said.
The city recorded a high of 15 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below the normal. Similar conditions are expected to prevail on Friday as well, a senior Meteorological Department official said.
Falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed led to a dip in the air quality of the city. The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 362 at 4 pm. The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky and dense fog on Friday.
