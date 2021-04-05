At 4,033, Delhi sees biggest 1-day spike in fresh Covid cases this yr

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily count this year, while the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent from 4.48 per cent a day ago, according to the health department.



Twenty-one more people died due to the disease, the highest since January 1, when an equal number of fatalities were reported. The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,76,414 and the death toll is 11,081.

The city had reported 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday. The last time the city recorded more than 4,000 cases was on December 4 when 4,067 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on last Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 13,982 from 12,647 a day before. A total of 86,899 tests, including 54,472 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,144 from 6,569 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday, it said.

Of the 6,139 beds set aside for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals in Delhi, 3,404 are unoccupied, according to government data.

Meanwhile, over 59,000 beneficiaries, including more than 40,000 in the 45-59 age group, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, and only one of them reported adverse events, officials said. It was the first time that the vaccine jabs were given on a Sunday as well.