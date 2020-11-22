At 24.6 deg C, city records lowest maximum temp of season so far

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded a maximum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the lowest this season so far, as cold winds continued to sweep the city, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The maximum temperature was two notches below normal and the minimum temperature four notches below normal, according to IMD data.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature is likely to increase from Monday onwards under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance.

At 7.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature in the month of November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

However, for a small area like Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, Srivastava said.

Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November.