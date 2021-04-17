At 1,919 cases, Gurugram sees highest 1-day spike

Gurugram/Noida: Gurugram on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,919 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 76,775. 678 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 66,421. However, two more deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll here to 374. There are 8,980 active patients, of which 678 are under home isolation.



Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday reported 497 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 29,423, as per the daily bulletin. Amid spurt in Covid cases, the Gautam

Buddh Nagar district administration is mulling hard to increase bed count at hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients so that the district had to face no crisis of bed even with rise in cases. District Magistrate, Suhas LY, has assured people that at present there is no shortage of Covid beds to treat patients at hospitals and they are also roping in more private and government hospitals to enhance district's Covid bed count. "As of now we have sufficient number of beds available with us to treat Covid patients at hospitals. Few private hospitals have also been roped in to treat patients while we have many medical infrastructure in stand-by which will be used to treat patients if required in future," the DM said.