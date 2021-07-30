'Asthana's appointment unconstitutional': Resolution passed

New Delhi: The ruling AAP on Thursday slammed the Centre over the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Commissioner of Delhi Police, alleging the move was aimed at "harassing" the party leaders, thereby passing a resolution terming his appointment "unconstitutional".



Raising the issue in a short duration discussion on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP MLA Sanjiv Jha moved the resolution, arguing that the appointment went against a Supreme Court ruling by a bench of then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which said a Commissioner may be only appointed if they have 6 months left to retire.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the appointment as against the Supreme Court order and said the Union government should make appointments in accordance with rules.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal noted, "I feel the appointment of Rakesh Asthana is against the Supreme Court order. According to reports, he could not become the CBI director as he was ineligible for the post. He is also not eligible for this post (Delhi Police commissioner) for the same reason. The Centre should make the appointment as per rules," he said.

The resolution passed by the House also directed the Delhi government to convey to the MHA that the appointment order of Rakesh Asthana must be "immediately withdrawn" and a fresh process for the appointment of Commissioner of Police for Delhi be initiated in accordance with proper rules and regulations.

The resolution expressed "disapproval" against the controversial Gujarat-cadre officer being "forced upon Delhi" as its police commissioner.

Jha also questioned Asthana's knowledge of Delhi and policing in the city as he was a Gujarat-cadre officer. Asthana, however, is not the first Delhi Police Commissioner from outside the AGMUT cadre.

Participating in the debate, AAP MLAs Gulab Singh, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Somnath Bharti and B S Joon, supported Jha's resolution and alleged that Asthana was brought to Delhi to "muzzle and harass the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)".

Tripathi asserted that AAP leaders and workers were not scared by Asthana's appointment and added, "We are born out of revolution. We are not like the Congressmen in Gujarat."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called Asthana an "honest and decorated" IPS officer who was awarded the President's Police Medal twice.

"Rakesh Asthana successfully investigated the Godhara carnage and Purulia arms drop cases. He also investigated the land scam related to the son-in-law of a political party chief. The House should welcome his appointment," he said.

In his reply over the debate in the House, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain dared Bidhuri for action against the "son-in-law" he was not naming and added that the BJP and Congress are "two sides of the same coin".

Jain supported the resolution, saying the central government should not have defied the Supreme Court directions while making the appointment and if he was indeed suited for such an appointment, his name should have been chosen for CBI Director.

The resolution was accepted by the House with a voice vote.