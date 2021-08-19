Asthana launches peace & harmony prog 'Ummeed' in N-E Delhi, honours Rattan Lal

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure social harmony and peace between communities, the Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday inaugurated a community policing programme "Ummeed" in North East Delhi, where a little over a year ago, the Capital's deadliest riots in a decade had killed at least 53.



Police said the event was organised by the district police at Shyam Lal College. Speaking on the occasion, CP, Delhi Rakesh Asthana said, "Although police are trained to tackle all sorts of law and order and other issues, yet it cannot achieve effectiveness without support from society."

He said being an important link in information regarding criminal activities, arrest of criminals or management of law and order issues, public cooperation was important.

"Since it is not feasible to deploy policepersons in every nook and corner, a self-disciplined and service-oriented society is required to assist the police to establish peace and harmony," the top cop said.

"Crime has no religion and only a few anti-social elements spoil the social environment. Such unscrupulous elements need to be identified and dealt with as per law", the CP Delhi observed.

As per top cop, they live in an age of technology and economic progress can be attained only in a peaceful environment. They should all strive to live together in harmony.

"'Ummeed' is an initiative to strengthen a common cord of togetherness and mutual trust between communities to live peacefully in the spirit of coexistence," Asthana said. He also unveiled the "Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti" booklet.

The programme further saw the institution of "Ratan Lal Medal of Hope" to commemorate Head Constable (Late) Ratan Lal, martyred in the riots last year. "It seeks to instill values of peace and togetherness in our future generation by awarding medals to students who took part in essay and drawing competitions on the theme of communal harmony held under the banner of NBS," the official said.

The Commissioner of Police also launched a social media campaign containing messages from various celebrities urging people to maintain peace and harmony.

The police personnel who were injured in the recent encounter at Khajuri-Khas were also rewarded by CP Delhi. The Commissioner of Police also awarded "Asadharan Karya Purashkar( AKP)" to two police personnel of the northeast district.