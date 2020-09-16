Assembly's main hall sanitised after 2 MLAs test Covid positive

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly's main hall has been thoroughly sanitised and those who came in contact with the two COVID-19 positive legislators have been asked to take preventive measures, officials said on Tuesday. Two AAP MLAs, who tested negative for COVID-19 when they underwent the mandatory rapid antigen test on Monday ahead of the one-day session, attended the proceedings but later left the House after reports of their previous RT-PCR test came positive in the evening, they said. "The Assembly hall has been sanitised thoroughly. All the members and officers who came into contact with MLAs Vishesh Ravi and Parmila Tokas have been advised to take adequate precautionary measures," a senior official of the Delhi Assembly secretariat said.