Assembly polls: Cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 38.81 cr seized

New Delhi: Law enforcement agencies in Delhi have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 38.64 crore ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 6.



According to Delhi Electoral office, the seized items are worth Rs 38.81 crore which includes Rs 7.53 crore in cash, Rs 1.38 crore worth of liquor, Rs 4.66 crore worth of drugs, narcotics and Rs 24.75 crore of precious metals like gold and silver ornaments. The seizure was made during the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi from January 6 to 27. In the previous Delhi legislative assembly election in 2015, the overall seizure was worth Rs 2,42,79,766, which included Rs 42,38,500 in cash. The freebies like laptops, cookers, and sarees were also seized. According to official, as many as 421 entries were made including 409 FIRs and 12 daily diary entries for violation of model code of conduct. "Out of these FIRs 21 are against Aam Aadmi Party, 10 against Congress and five against BJP. 17 FIRs under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Remaining 385 are against others or independent candidates and non-political parties under the same act pertaining to defacement of public and private properties. Till date 288 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act and 316 persons have been arrested so far," said a statement by the EC.

At least 372 unlicensed arms and weapons and 413 cartridges, explosives and bombs have also been seized. 730 FIRs were registered and 732 persons arrested under the Excise Act. Over 4,158 people have been booked under various sections of CrPC and around 88304 persons booked under Delhi Police Act.

Sources said different agencies are keeping hawk-eye vigil on the movement of illegal cash, liquior or weapons. "Law enforcement agencies are keeping are monitoring high-value transactions in banks during the election," sources said.

According to Delhi Electoral Office, a total of 587475 hoardings, banners, posters have been removed under the Defacement of properties Act by the local bodies. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell) Sharat Sinha said they will ensure a peaceful election. "We are regularly taking action against liquor traffickers, illegal arms supply. Licensed arms have also been deposited," said Sinha.