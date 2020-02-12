Aspirations help AAP woo young voters

New Delhi: Outside the Veer Chander Singh Garhwali government school in Saket that turned into a counting centre on Tuesday, a large group of supporters of the victorious party gathered to celebrate the victory of AAP. People in the age group of 20-31 were seen rejoising the stupendous victory.



It is this demographic group that not only voted for AAP and made it win by a huge margin but also promoted its policies in a hectic campaign by becoming the civil defense volunteers who mostly worked for free for the party.

Speaking to Millennium Post, the young voters asserted that more than providing subsidised power and water it was the acknowledgment of the challenges being faced by them that led to them backing the AAP. It is important to note that at Saket counting centre, counting of Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Chhatarpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Deoli and Mehrauli was undertaken.

These constituencies consist of a large number of unauthorised and JJ colonies. For the young who are staying in these colonies unemployment and maintaining a healthy household budget were major concerns.

One of the beneficiaries was 24-year-old Aakash, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and a civil defence volunteer for AAP.

Aakash who works as a lab assistant in one of the private laboratories in Nehru place highlighted that subsidies in power and water helped him save a great deal of money.

"My friends and I are in a job where we earn around Rs 15,000-20,000 a month.

"It is from this money where I have to take care of my family and that too in a place like Delhi.

"The subsidies in power, water, health, and education helped me in saving a great deal of money and utilise it on my family," said Aakash.

For 24-year-old Ram Lohia from Ghitorni village in Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituency who has studied only till class 12 unemployment was one of the main reasons for turning towards AAP.

Ram has applied for a job of a martial in the DTC buses and hopes that he will be able to

get the job based on his credentials.

Interestingly, the youth supporters of AAP, the parents of which have worked and MCD and DDA did not relent in venting ire on the public agencies.