Asola Bhati Mines to have 4 artificial waterfalls and 10 floating fountains

New Delhi: Asola Bhatti Mines is set to have four artificial waterfalls and 10 floating fountains by the end of October. The green lungs of the city are set to become a tourist destination as well as a great spot for residents of Delhi with several new updates. Asola Bhatti Mines are being developed by the Territorial Army in coordination with the Department of Environment and Forest. Delhi L-G VK Saxena visited Neeli Jheel and inspected the trial run of the waterfall and the floating fountain that is going on successfully for the last one week on Sunday.



These waterfalls at Neeli Jheel will come after Baansera, Asita East, world class nurseries at Roshanara Bagh and Khoja Wala Bagh and Anang Tal restoration of Anangtal Baoli in Sanjay Van — that are being developed as public recreational spaces in nature for the people of Delhi. The nursery developed at Roshanara Bagh will be inaugurated in the first week of November. The waterfalls have been created by pumping up the water from the lake to the approx. 100 feet high rocky ledges from where the water plunges back into the lake. The Neeli Jheel has water round the year and its source is a mix of ground water and the rain water collected from the nearby areas. This year, on the instructions of the L-G, a huge quantity of rainwater was diverted from the neighboring areas to the Asola Bhatti Mines. As a result, the water level in Neeli Jheel has also increased by at least 3 meters as compared to the past years.

The waterfalls are located at a distance of nearly 5 km inside the Asola Bhatti Mines from Maidan Garhi entrance. During the visit, the L-G directed officials to create safe viewpoints for the visitors in the surroundings of the Neeli Jheel that would provide a clear view of the waterfalls.