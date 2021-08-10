Asked to stop education after 12th, teen flees home, brought back

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said they have rescued a 16-year-old girl and her elder sister from Delhi and Rohtak. Police said the 19-year-old was upset after she was forced, by her father, to discontinue her studies after which she left her home.

"The minor girl also accompanied her elder sister. They both went to Haridwar looking for a job," one official said. Meanwhile, the girls' father filed a missing complaint with Delhi Police.

During the search, the younger sister was found in the Kashmere Gate area on August 6. "The elder sister asked her to go home after leaving her at Kashmere Gate. She was facing difficulties while searching for a job with her sister," the official said.

Further, during the investigation, the complainant's house was searched and a piece of paper was recovered. "A mobile number was written on that paper. Later, it was found that the girl was in contact with her tuition friend. The youth was contacted and he informed the police that the girl wanted to pursue further studies for which she was looking for a job so she left home, DCP (Crime) Monika Bharadwaj said.

While contacting her friend, the girl used different phone numbers which belonged to locals in Jhajjar. She borrowed their phones on the pretext of insufficient balance on her phone. "Her friend was taken into confidence and was told that if the girl calls him on his phone then he will tell her that he has arranged a job of receptionist for her in a tractor showroom in Jhajjar with Rs 25,000 as salary, one free meal a day. He has also finalized a decent room on rent," the official said.

The girl made a phone call to his friend and she was informed about the job opportunity. The girl told him that she was in Sirsa. "The youth told the girl to catch the bus for Rohtak and she agreed. Our team rushed to the Rohtak bus depot and after the bus arrived a search was made and the girl was rescued," the official said. The team of AHTU under ACP SK Gulia and inspector Mahesh Pandey conducted the whole operation.

DCP Bharadwaj said the girl told them that her father had asked her to discontinue her studies after the class 12th exam whereas she wanted to study further. "Before returning home she took assurance from her father that she would be allowed to continue her education and pursue her career," the official said. During her journey, the girl visited four states, she told police.