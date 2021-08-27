ASI's son held for shooting man in head in road rage

New Delhi: In yet another brazen display of road rage, a man was shot in the head for not letting a car overtake his vehicle in South West Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, for which the 27-year-old son of a Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector was arrested, who later admitted that he was drunk.



The victim was identified as Sandeep Bhati, who lives in Noida and was driving back home from the Kholi Baba Dham Mandir in Haryana along with three friends when the incident took place at RTR Marg near the Western Air Command here on Wednesday morning.

"The accused was driving the car with headlights off and when they reached RTR Marg in front of Western Air Command Gate the accused parked his vehicle near them and started firing," police officials said.

The first bullet hit the rear glass of the victim's car while the second hit Sandeep on his head. "The victim's friend tried to stop the accused's car but he fled the spot. Immediately, they reached at Alcauzer picket in Vasant Vihar and reported the incident to the police," one police official said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is still receiving treatment.

Investigators claimed that overtaking was the reason behind the incident. "Nitin could not overtake the victim's vehicle when they did not give him way despite honking and he was infuriated," an official said.

"We received information at about 5:08 am about the incident. The PCR caller told us that his friend was shot and was rushed to a hospital in Noida," the official said.

A police team reached the incident spot and met one Ashu Bhati (the victim's friend). "IO visited the hospital in Noida Sector-110. Sandeep was found admitted there with a gunshot injury," the official said.

The victim's friends, one Gaurav Bhati and one Vipin Bhatia met the IO at the hospital and told the policeman when they reached near the Airport, they noticed a blue Swift car following them and honking incessantly.

Under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Abhinendra Jain, two teams scanned CCTV footage from the Delhi-Gurgaon border to Kalkaji and spotted the car. "Based on technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Nitin," the official said.

Further probe revealed that after firing at Sandeep, Nitin had fled the scene and crashed his car near Kalkaji's B-block before somehow getting it to a workshop in Okhla.

"We have arrested the accused from Delhi and Nitin claimed that he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel said.

His mother is an ASI in the Delhi Police, posted in the DCP office whereas two of his uncles had also served in the Delhi Police.

Police have registered a case under sections 279, 307, 427 of IPC and 25, 27, 54, 59 of Arms Act.