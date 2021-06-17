ASI monuments in Delhi reopen

New Delhi: Monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India in Delhi reopened on Wednesday, weeks after being shut due to the second Covid-wave-induced lockdown, with scarce tourists choosing to visit the Capital's landmark sites even as parents breathed a sigh of relief that their children might now get some time to go outside.



Visitors were spotted at the Safdarjung Tomb and the Qutub Minar, where they expressed satisfaction over the decision to allow the reopening of such sites.

Vinod, a Hyderabad resident, who had reached Delhi a day before, said, "We were told that the monuments in Delhi will be reopening for sightseeing from June 16. So we reached Delhi a day before. Had we missed Delhi sightseeing, our trip would have been incomplete. We have seen Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Parliament and Qutub Minar."

According to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Taj Mahal and all other centrally protected monuments, museums and sites have reopened from Wednesday.

Some locals were also overjoyed that they might be able to get some fresh air and spend time with families and children outdoors, especially given that public parks have not yet been allowed to reopen in the city.

One resident of Saket said, "Now that monuments have been opened to the public, I got my children here for a picnic," he said.

Curiously, while the Delhi government has started to unlock the city following a significant dip in Covid cases, it has done so in phases, starting with first reopening indoor spaces.

Meanwhile, at Safdarjung Tomb, Kamla Prasad, a guard, assured that the COVID-19 protocols are being followed.