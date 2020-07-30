ASHA workers protest in Delhi, demand salary hike

new delhi: Delhi ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) Workers' Association Union staged a protest against the Delhi government, over various issues, outside the Vikas Bhawan 2 in Delhi on Wednesday.



ASHA workers, who are also covid-19 frontline warriors, are demanding a monthly hike in salaries among other securities.

"We want a monthly salary of Rs. 10,000 as we have been working during the pandemic relentlessly. We also don't receive our salaries regularly," said a worker who was part of

the protest.

The workers said that they are only being paid Rs. 3000 a month, while they are also not being provided with adequate equipment like gloves and masks.

"We are going in containment zones without PPE or proper masks and gloves," added the frontline worker.

There are about 4000 ASHA workers in the national Capital alone. "Our strike will continue till our demands are not met," the ASHA worker told Millennium Post.

The healthcare workers have also written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating their concerns and demands.