ASHA, Anganwadi workers to restart child immunisation prog in September: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday said the DWCD will restart the process of vaccination and immunisation with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers in September.

Gautam said the immunisation drive was disrupted due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The minister chaired a review meeting for vaccination and facilitation of medical services through ASHA and Anganwadi workers in the community in Delhi, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), and the Department of Health (DoH).

"In view of COVID-19, it is essential to protect yourself and others around you, as care and precaution is the utmost priority, but the child immunisation program is a necessity to keep the future of children healthy and safe," he said in the statement. Gautam said he has directed his department to restart the process of vaccination and immunisation with the help of ASHA and Anganwadi workers.