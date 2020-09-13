'Ascertaining veracity of Julio Rebeiro letter'

New Delhi: Former Mumbai Police commissioner and senior retired IPS officer Julio Rebeiro has now reportedly written to the Delhi Police raising questions against the way the north-east Delhi riots cases are being probed.



However, the Delhi Police in a statement said that Rebeiro had not been in touch with them in recent times but confirmed that a letter had been received. They added they are trying to ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the letter which was sent via email.

"Since the officer in whose name the e-mail has been received has not been in touch with Delhi Police in recent times and especially in the past six months, we are trying to ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the mail," they said in a statement.