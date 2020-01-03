As vehicles go to FASTag way, NHAI to reduce cash lanes

Gurugram: With a large number of vehicles going the FASTag way, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will be reducing the number of cash lanes. The decision comes even as a large number of vehicles are still finding it hard to navigate through the congested Kherki Dhaula toll. From January 15 the reduction of the cash lanes will begin.



There are 25 gates at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza. In this 18 gates have been reserved for the FASTag vehicles while six have been left for those vehicles that want to pay cash. One gate has been left for emergency vehicles and the VIP vehicles. With a large number of vehicles still cueing at the cash lanes, often traffic jams have been reported at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza.

According to officials from NHAI, the number of lanes will be reduced from six presently to only two that too from both the sides of the highway.

The decision by the NHAI comes after it observed that large number of vehicles have got enrolled with the FASTag.

FASTag is a sticker that has to be put at the front windshield of your vehicle. This sticker becomes the radio frequency identity of your car which is automatically read by the sensors placed at the toll plazas. This sticker is linked either to a prepaid account like Paytm or through a bank account. There are claims by the officials that 70 percent of the vehicles that pass through the Kherki Dhaula toll have now the FASTag sticker.

To increase the awareness amomg the commuters, top officials from NHAI are now being deputed at the spot so that they can increase awareness among the commuters.