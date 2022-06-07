As tussle between Delhi govt & L-G continues, AAP MLAs meet Saxena

New Delhi: A group of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs called on Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday, a meeting that comes against the backdrop of the ruling party's mounting accusations of interference by him in the government's work.



Somnath Bharti, one of the members of the delegation while addressing a press conference yesterday claimed that the L-G has refused to fall in line and wishes to continue infringing upon the Kejriwal government's powers. He said, "The L-G is crossing constitutional boundaries by claiming that not just DDA and Delhi Police, but the whole of Delhi is under his control. The attitude and body language of BJP-led Centre's nominated LG makes it clear that he wishes to meddle with the work that people of Delhi chose CM Kejriwal to do."

Bharti further added that the delegation made it clear to the L-G that as per the constitution matters related to land, police, and law & order in Delhi fall under him. The delegation also raised issues regarding Delhi's law & order situation, DDA related problems, and other matters in front of L-G.

The delegation further raised concerns about the delay in MCD elections and how there has been negligence in services that the MCD is responsible for.

The AAP had last week accused the L-G of meddling in the affairs of the government and not focussing on the areas under his control.

"Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the City and their constituencies," Saxena said in a tweet.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also met L-G Saxena on Monday amid allegations of interference by him in the government's work.