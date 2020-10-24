As senior docs of Hindu Rao decide to join protest, four transferred

New Delhi: Senior doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals have decided to go on strike against non-payment of salaries from Tuesday and in support of resident



doctors who are already on indefinite strike. The doctors will go on a mass casual leave on Monday.

"Total strike for indefinite period of all senior doctors from Tuesday i.e. 27/10/2020, if salaries of all doctors including resident Doctors are not released by Monday i.e. 26/10/2020 and a permanent solution like handing over MCD Health Services to Central Government is not decided.," it said in a letter written to the North MCD commissioner.

Meanwhile, Hindu Rao Hospital (HRH) has transferred four of its senior doctors to the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) with immediate effect after they decided to join the ongoing protest by resident doctors on Saturday.

Resident doctors from these hospitals, on the other hand, are on a hunger strike against the non payment of their salary since June.