As rains continue, orange alert raised

New Delhi: The second consecutive day of rains in the Capital continued to disrupt traffic, with the IMD now issuing an orange alert for the city. Several areas across the city reported waterlogging, wall collapses, and a road near India Gate had also caved in, the Delhi Traffic Police said.



The areas that witnessed waterlogging include Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Vikas Marg, Dwarka sector 1 and 8, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri and Badli, according to municipal and Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said six complaints of waterlogging and tree felling were received on Wednesday. They said four cases of wall collapse were reported due to rains on Wednesday.

Similarly, four complaints of waterlogging were reported in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and one in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"Very few waterlogging-related complaints were received today and those were dealt with on priority, a senior PWD official said.

Waterlogging also slowed down vehicular movement on some stretches like Vikas Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Mukarbachowk, India Gate circle, Ring Road, Netaji Subhash Place.

Met officials have said more showers are likely on Thursday as the week-long spell of "light to moderate" rain continues. The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded 4.1 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.