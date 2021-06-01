As pvt hosps intensify drives, govt hosps still cope with vax shortage

New Delhi: As private hospital all across the national Capital continue the vaccination drive for both 18 to 44 and 45 above age group, government hospitals are struggling with shortage, with few hospitals stopping the drive mid-way due to it.



Various drive through and other centres have been started by private hospitals like Aakash, Manipal and recently Max that are charging Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 per vaccination dosage, the Delhi government-run hospital like Kasturba Gandhi have stopped vaccination for age group above 18 due to the shortage.

"We have not been vaccinating people since May 27 as there are no vaccines. But I was told that new stock would be provided to the hospital soon so that we can resume the process," a senior doctor from the hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said.

For people above 18 trying to get vaccinated in government hospitals, there is no choice but to go to private hospitals for the same.

The government hospitals have limited stock and people are sent back. A resident of Delhi, Anjali Sharma (35) who was supposed to get vaccinated at Hindu Rao Hospital was sent back as there were no vaccines. "The staff at the centre said we could not get vaccinated as the vaccines were over. We have been asked for a little while," she said.

Meanwhile at AIIMS, even the staff is yet to be vaccinated. The healthcare workers have already been vaccinated, however the smaller groups are yet to get vaccinated. On asking why there was such a shortage at the hospital, an official at the hospital said that the Delhi government is giving them limited stock.

At Lok Nayak Hospital, a junior doctor said that vaccination process was halted at the hospital as no vaccines were available, however it was resumed today.

However, Delhi government officials have said that getting permission or access to vaccines from the Central government is difficult and hence the chaos. "We have tried to get vaccines for everyone in the city. From senior citizens to disabled community, we are trying to get vaccines for everyone, but it is such a tedious to get permission from the higher ups. Delhi government is facing permission issues, so we are trying to manage between that," an official conducting vaccine drives in various districts said.

The official also said that the work to fully vaccinate homeless and disabled communities has begun but not completely. "The work that has started is not enough. We have recently conducted vaccination drive for homeless people, while a plan to do home vaccination for people who are not able to walk and hence can't access the centres is also going on, but we are still waiting to kick-start the work properly," they said.