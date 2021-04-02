As new session begins, govt extends closure of schools

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi moved to another academic session from Thursday, but campuses are still without the fragrance of new books and the myriad shades of new uniforms as students remain closed in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. While the academic session at all government schools and few private schools began on Thursday, few schools had planned the resumption of classes from Monday, April 5.



But the Delhi government on Thursday issued a fresh circular, announcing that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session till further orders. The Directorate of Education (DoE) also told schools that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for the 2021-22 academic session.

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1 April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," the DoE said in the official order.

"It is reiterated that the students of classes 9 to 12 (session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing the academic guidance and support to the students for mid term exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents," the DoE added.