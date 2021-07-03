As mercury soars, cases of dehydration, vomiting rise

New Delhi: With soaring temperatures in Delhi, some hospitals in the national Capital have reported cases of patients complaining of dehydration and vomiting.

Experts say that keeping oneself properly hydrated and having water-rich vegetables and fruits will guard one against such illnesses.

Concurring with Singh, Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, said that in the last one week, they have seen cases of people coming with high grade fever or complete dehydration.