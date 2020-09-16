As Gurugram unlocks AQI deteriorates

Gurugram: As the city has "unlocked" and with more vehicular traffic returning to roads, the air quality in Gurugram has once again started reaching unhealthy levels



According to official data the overall air quality index (AQI) in Gurugram is presently hovering at the unhealthy levels of 140-160 micrograms per cubic metres. The concentration of harmful particulate matter of 2.5 microns is hovering at 80-100 micrograms per cubic metres. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), PM2.5 particles beyond 60 is believed to be harmful for humans.

High concentration of other substances like particulate matter of 10 microns (110-120), Nitrogen Dioxide (15-20) carbon monoxide (220-260) and Sulphur Dioxide also is resulting in deterioration of air quality here.

Good rains recently had resulted in improving the air quality of the city and the AQI at that time was being recorded at 65-70 micrograms per cubic meter (satisfactory). During the extreme lockdown months of April and May the AQI index had reached 40 -50 micrograms per cubic metres. During that time, PM2.5 levels were at 40-50 micrograms per cubic metre.

Besides vehicular pollution, burning of garbage in the open and dust pollution are some of the factors contributing to air pollution in the city. With winter now approaching the Gurugram District Commissioner has formed a team to monitor the farmers in the rural parts of Gurugram to not burn their paddy remnants which again contributes to air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).