As Gurugram extends lockdown, domestic workers, street vendors stare at grim future

gurugram: Even as hundreds of domestic workers, contractual workers and street vendors are cautious of not getting infected with COVID-19, there is also a growing concern about financial hardships among them.



With Gurugram under lockdown, most of these workers are out of jobs and therefore not having enough money to sustain their families and now the Haryana government has followed the footsteps of Delhi government to extend the lockdown till May 31.

Their troubles however began a long time back even before lockdown was implemented as a massive spike in the number of cases had led to a large number of employers discontinue services of these workers. The worst impact of this pandemic has again been felt by the domestic workers who even last year had to face a lot of financial hardships due prohibitions in residential societies and subsequent lockdown.

A large number of family members and residents in upscale condominium societies have got infected with COVID-19 this time. This scenario has led to a large number of domestic workers not being able to work in a number of houses.

Fearing inadequate testing and vaccinations in urban villages and slums of Gurugram, a large number of house owners as in previous cases have not only discontinued services of their domestic workers but even newspaper vendors.

"I was forced to leave six houses where I worked as their family members had got infected. I am waiting for them to recover so that I can resume my work. My husband is an autorickshaw driver and I am a mother of three and therefore we need to have enough money to sustain," said Anjali, a domestic worker.

While there are certain construction and production activities that are still happening in Gurugram, many workers and street vendors are out of work.

To take care of their basic needs, self-help groups and Gurugram police officials have also come forward to take part in the humanitarian effort. Large number of Gurugram Police personnel can be seen distributing food to contractual workers and labourers at Manesar.

Despite assurances by the Chief Minister, the government had to enforce the lockdown in Gurugram due to the massive spike in cases.