As FCC, PCI prepare to reopen bars; city's exclusive clubs unsure of road ahead

New Delhi: With less than two days to go for bars across the city to start operations after being given the government's go-ahead post-lockdown, most of the Capital's exclusive leisurely clubs are in two minds over resuming the service for customers even as they reel from a business slump acknowledging that the suspension of liquor had hit them hard.



Some clubs like the Foreign Correspondents' Club and the Press Club here have already decided to reopen bars from Wednesday.

Employees of these posh clubs say they are still functioning at half the capacity and protocols for reopening the bars are yet to be decided. At Delhi Gymkhana Club, while the lawn has been thrown open for dinner service between 7:30 to 10 pm, an employee said the management has not chalked out a clear plan for serving liquor at bars yet.

Similarly at Delhi Golf Club, while the Dining Hall has been opened with limited seating facilities, according to workers, plans for opening the bar have not been thought through.

At the Civil Services Officers' Institute, a receptionist said that although 25 per cent of their restaurants are functioning at limited capacities, they have not received guidelines on how to go about the directive allowing liquor. Meanwhile, the Constitution Club is still in two minds over reopening the premises altogether, an employee said.

However, at Foreign Correspondents' Club, Manager Sanjay Massey said they will gradually reopen the bar from September 9 onwards while maintaining 50 per cent seating and a limited menu. At the Indian Habitat Centre, in addition to the library which has been thrown open to members, the bar area at restaurant Delhi 'O' Delhi will begin operations from Wednesday despite experiencing low footfall, an employee said.

Anand Bagaitker, Secretary-General at Press Club of India also affirmed that bars at the club would reopen from Wednesday onwards, adhering to all the health protocols. Also, at India International Centre, one of the employees said it might take around two to three days for the organisation to lay down protocols as has happened after previous government directives.