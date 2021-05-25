As Delhi runs out, crowds at Noida's drive-in vaccine centres

Noida: The drive-in vaccination across five centres in Noida and Greater Noida is witnessing large turn out with people considering it to be much safer believing there is less risk of getting exposed to the disease. It is also believed that the crowd at vaccination centres has increased amid shortage of vaccine in Delhi.



At present, there are five drive-in vaccine centres being in the district at DLF Mall in Sector 18, GIP Mall, Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida, Omaxe CP Mall and Gaur City Mall. On Monday, long queues of vehicles was seen outside GIP mall with people have to wait for more than two hours to get the shot.

While a target to provide 100 shots each has been fixed for these vaccination centres, people are coming up in large numbers. However, the turn out at other vaccination centres across the district is witnessing a lower turnout with district not even reaching the daily vaccination target. A senior administrative officer said that a target to vaccinate 13,500 beneficiaries has been fixed in the distinct.

"At 57 government vaccination centres in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, a total of 9,042 persons were vaccinated. 1,939 people from 45+age group were vaccinated on Monday while 7103 from 18-44 year were provided with their first dose," GB Nagar's district information officer, Rakesh Chauhan, told Millennium Post.

The district administration has also issued instruction for people who are going for vaccination. "It has been advised that the people should not visit vaccination centre before their allotted time slot as this is causing inconvenience and social distancing norms are being flouted. Once a slot is booked, the vaccine will be given for sure as the district has enough doses available," he added.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising cases of mucormycosis — commonly known as black fungus, the Ghaziabad health department has started OPD to treat such patients at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad from Monday. The GB Nagar health department is already running a dedicated clinic to treat mucormycosis patients at district hospital in Sector 30.

On Monday, at least six suspected patients turned up at the OPD but none of them were found suffering from the disease. While the medicine for treatment of black fungus is still not available in the market and attendants of the patient are running pillar to post to arrange them, doctors have said that they are receiving more panic calls about black fungus than actual cases.