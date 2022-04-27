As cases surge, markets bring back Covid protocols

New Delhi: Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.



It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said.

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has now increased to 4,832 from 601 on April 11, according to health department data.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin said.

Currently, 129 COVID-19 patients are admitted in

Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,390 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

Meanwhile, worried about the rising COVID cases in the national capital, traders' associations across Delhi have resumed regular sanitisation, put up posters of dos and don'ts, and are ensuring proper masking in the markets.

The representatives of markets' associations have said that markets and market complexes are the first ones to be impacted by the COVID-led restrictions, so they have moved into action preemptively to avoid facing the worst of them.

With booster doses of COVID-19 available for all adults, the traders' associations have also been planning for vaccine camps to ensure the safety of shop owners and customers.