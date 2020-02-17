Arvind Kejriwal takes charge as Delhi CM
New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time.
Members of his Cabinet, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain, also took charge at the Delhi Secretariat.
Other members of Kejriwal's cabinet Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are scheduled to take charge later in the day.
The new cabinet is going to meet soon. Portfolios of the ministers are expected to be announced after the meeting.
