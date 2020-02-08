Arvind Kejriwal & family cast vote
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines along with his family.
Kejriwal, who is seeking another term from the New Delhi constituency, cast his vote along with his father, mother and wife at a polling booth in Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.
IANS has a video of the Chief Minister seeking blessings from his parents before heading to the booth to exercise his franchise.
The entire poll exercise has turned out to be a family affair for the Kejriwal household as his wife and daughter were seen canvassing diligently for a second term for the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor over the last one month.
In fact his daughter, who is an IIT Delhi alumni had taken months-long leave to assits dad in his political enterprise.
