Art, music on New Year's Eve as farmers' protest continues

New delhi: "Art is a visual medium that as a powerful impact," Manjeet Kaur, a Punjab and Delhi based artist said as she was putting the finishing touch in her painting.



"The painting here represents the first day barricades were broken through a tractor. It is a powerful image and I wanted to portray it here," she told Millennium Post.

At Singhu and Tikri borders, powerful paintings have taken the protest by storm. Social media has meanwhile taken it upon themselves to promote such

artists.

Gurpreet Singh from Bhatinda's painting are a hit on social media. Singh has made maximum paintings that are showcased at the Singhu library. "Art is a visual medium and it has power. I feel as if due to the effort of social media and art, people have started getting attached to the farmers' issue," he said.

Music and art has been used together to create awareness about the protest and farmers protest. "Art goes beyond language that makes it even more powerful," he added.

Various local song artists have made songs on the farmers protest. "The idea how everything has been misled, especially by the media, shows how we need art to break everything so that people can really know what is happening," a poet from Punjab said.

Meanwhile, hoards of people have joined the protest, especially for New Year's Eve. People from various countries have joined the protest. Gurpreet Kaur is an NRI but is now doing sewa at the protest. She has set up a tailor tent where people get can their clothes stitched. "As the protest has entered more than 30 days people with minor issues like clothes getting torn or a button has come out of their shirt are coming up, so we decided to start the tent," Kaur said as she kept working.

The decision on the farm bills will be now taken on January 4, however the protest continue as more people join in. Various borders have been shut by the farmers who are adamant that the government take back the bills.

Meanwhile, security remained tight at Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border points where the farmers have been camping. The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

According to police, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders were closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi. Commuters were advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Commuters were told to take alternate route through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Travellers were told to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH-44," official said.

As per official, "Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway, road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders." According to official, Tikri, Dhansa borders we're closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for LMV (cars, light motor vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

(With inputs from Abhay Singh)