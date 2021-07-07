Arrest of two auto-lifters last week now reveals suspected terror links

New delhi: In the case involving two auto-lifters who were arrested last week for allegedly receiving over 100 stolen vehicles and delivering it to persons in Baramulla in Kashmir Valley, investigators have now found reason to believe that the said men might have been supplying the cars to militants and terrorists in order to aid their activities.



Senior police officials told Millennium Post that further interrogation of the men, identified as one Showket Ahmad (25), who hailed from Sopore in Baramulla, and one Mohd. Juber (22), has revealed that their mobile phones had pictures of them with terrorists and even found pictures of drones and weapons. "We haven't been able to pinpoint specific terror elements as of yet and the same will become clear in a couple of days," an officer said.

The officer added that investigators are under the belief that since the accused were supplying the cars to persons in Kashmir Valley, it is highly possible that the same was given to terror networks operating there. "The accused aren't giving out definite responses as of now and are changing their statements," the officer added.

As per police, the men are being interrogated by Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell officials and that a team of Delhi Police too will go to Sopore in Baramulla and carry out a probe along with Kashmir Police.

Photos of drones, weapons and terrorists and victims of terror attacks have also been found in Ahmad's phone while he has also suffered burn injuries on his hand, the cause of which will also be probed, the officer further said.

DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday said that investigation has thrown up various unconnected dots and further probe is being carried out as to who were the said vehicles sold to and what were they used for.