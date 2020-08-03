Arrest of 2 solves 100 cases of snatchings and robberies

new delhi: 100 cases of snatchings and robberies were solved after two men were nabbed from Mangolpuri in Outer Delhi. Police said that on June 19, in broad daylight, a bag containing cash Rs 9 lakh was snatched from a businessman by two motorcycles borne accused just outside from his house in Rani Bagh area. Later, on July 14, in another case, a gold chain was snatched from Rani Bagh area. During the investigation, both criminals were arrested on July 30, from Mangolpuri area.

They were identified as Vishal Sharma (41) and Varun (33). Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said both the accused were booked under MCOCA in 2010 at Prasant Vihar police station due to their vast criminal record. Both of them remained in jail till 2019 as this MCOCA case ended in 2019. "Their modus operandi is to snatch or rob the target in broad daylight. Their main target is cash, jewellery and handbag and purse," he said.

The official said that Sharma, a native of Punjab, was arrested in 2002 in a MV theft case at Sarojini Nagar police station. Sharma is involved in more than 79 cases of robbery and snatching.

"Vishal shifted his base to Sonipat to avoid monitoring by police. He commits a crime in Delhi and immediately he rushes to Sonipat to avoid detection," DCP Koan said. Varun, a native of Sonipat, was a taxi driver. He came in contact with co-accused Vishal in 2008 and started criminal activities to earn easy money.