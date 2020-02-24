Arrest Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in Delhi: Shaheen Bagh protesters

New Delhi: As the news of the violence in Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Kardampuri of North-East Delhi spread at Shaheen Bagh protest site, the women at the protest demanded immediate arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his role in inciting violence in North-East Delhi. The women wanted that he should be immediately booked for his hateful speech against anti-CAA protesters and an 'ultimatum to Delhi Police' before resorting to violence. The women were also worried about the way things are turning up in North-East Delhi.



"Delhi police should immediately arrest Kapil Mishra, look at his speech and how he dares police even in front of the DCP standing next to him. He is one who should be booked for inciting violence in Noth-East Delhi. Things worsened after his speech leading to stone-pelting and then major violence in Maujpur and Chand Bagh," said 36-year-old Nazia Khan.

Many women were also sceptical about the violence spreading in other parts of Delhi. The tent in Shaheen Bagh gave a calm look though where people in groups were seen talking about Maujpur and Chand Bagh violence.

"This is the frustration he is venting out after he lost the election. Kapil Mishra cant go ahead with inciting people and then roam free. He is responsible for the worsened situation in North-East Delhi. We just expect that this fire doesn't spread," said Seema Dehalvi, a protester at Shaheen Bagh.

"Kapil Mishra should be immediately sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment, so should every other BJP leader who has given hateful speeches in the past. Now who would be held responsible for all that damage to property and life," Shaheen Kausar said.

A head constable for Delhi Police was also killed in the violence. A resident of Yamuna Vihar has given a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner's office against Kapil Mishra and his men for inciting violence in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Jafrabad in North-East Delhi.