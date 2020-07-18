Arrange temporary housing for people hit by EDMC demolition drive, CM Kejriwal tells officials

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited East Delhi's Laxmi Market area and spoke to residents whose homes had been demolished by East MCD officials, purportedly on orders of the Delhi High Court. The orders were to demolish illegally constructed structures and clear space as per the East Laxmi Market Master Plan.



The CM assured residents that he would arrange temporary housing for all those affected in the demolition drive, which continued for the third day. More than 60 structures, serving as homes for many families, have been demolished since then.

"We will also arrange temporary shelter for the people here by either erecting tents on nearby land, or providing lodging facilities in schools, where all necessary arrangements such as food, water, lodging, and sanitation will be made," the CM said.

Kejriwal said he had directed officials to ensure temporary housing for the affected people is completed immediately so that people, who had been rendered homeless, have a roof over their head. The CM added that a detailed study of the order of the high court will be done, and an appeal will be filed after a careful analysis of the circumstances under which the demolition orders were issued by the Delhi High Court.